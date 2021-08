Director of the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority, Andrew Wilson says greater attention will be paid to the conservation of this country’s Biodiversity and Heritage Assets.

This was among matters addressed by Mr. Wilson during his presentation at the Virtual Tourism Stakeholders Conference which was held with the theme Reconnect Rethink and Rebuild Stronger.

Mr. Wilson also announced plans to name additional Recreation Sites throughout the country.

