Honorary Consul of Jamaica to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Morine Williams has been recognized for her service as Honorary Consul for 23 years.

Mrs. Williams was named in the National Honours and Awards on the occasion of the 59th anniversary of Independence of Jamaica, and is the recipient of the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service.

Mrs. Williams tells NBC News she is humbled to be named among this year’s National Award honourees.

Mrs. Williams expressed gratitude to the Jamaican Government for conferring her with the honour of a National Award.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

