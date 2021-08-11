 Lionel Messi has officially signed to Paris St-Germain

Lionel Messi has officially signed for French Football Club, Paris St-Germain on a two-year contract with the option of a third year.

The Club confirmed the news yesterday afternoon on their Twitter page with the words “a new diamond in Paris” with a video of the Argentina football star wearing the number 30 shirt at the Parc de France.

Messi passed his medical before arriving at his Hotel in Paris where fans were waiting to welcome him. He said: “I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris St-Germain. Everything about the Club matches my football ambition.”

He was also given a warm welcome when he touched down in France yesterday morning with fans gathering at La Porte Airport to he arrived with his wife and three sons.

Messi spent the last 21 years at Barcelona, Spain, but after failing to reach an agreement on a new contract he left the club.

A News Conference is scheduled for today when Messi will address the media.

