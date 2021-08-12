Deputy Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel has highlighted the tremendous contribution made by the Republic of China, Taiwan to the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Daniel spoke of the strong ties between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan, as he addressed the opening of a Photo Exhibition this week.

The Exhibition, which is on display at the Kingstown Public Library, is being hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of China, Taiwan as part of activities to celebrate the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Daniel said Taiwan has provided strong support, over the last 40 years.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Calvin Ho, said Taiwan remains committed to supporting the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, especially in the field of Education.

The Photo Exhibition which is being held from August 9 to 16, at the Kingstown Public Library, highlights memorable moments of the shared diplomatic history for both countries.

