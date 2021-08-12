The official launch of the Community Profiles and Livelihood Baseline Assessment project was held this morning

Local and regional officials delivered presentations this morning, during the official launch of the Community Profiles and Livelihood Baseline Assessments.

The project is part of a wider effort by the Government to adopt a scientific approach to enhancing Disaster Resilience.

Among those addressing the forum was Senior Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development La Fleur Quammie-Harry, who spoke on behalf of Minister of social Development Dr. Orando Brewster.

Mrs. Quammie-Harry noted that the launch was being held as  St. Vincent and the Grenadines faces a range of challenges.

 

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Nerissa Gittens-Macmillan spoke on behalf of Agriculture Minster Saboto Caesar.

Mrs. Gittens-Macmillan said the Ministry of Agriculture has adopted a multi-pronged approach to facilitate the recovery of the agricultural sector, in the wake of the explosive volcanic eruption.

 