The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment will begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at various Health Centres across the country this weekend.

The Ministry says the vaccines will be available at the Georgetown Health Centre; Levi Latham Health Complex; Stubbs Polyclinic; Buccament Polyclinic; Community Nursing Services in Kingstown and at the Bequia Health Centre.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

