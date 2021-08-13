The Score in the first match of the West Indies and Pakistan Test series

Pakistan’s middle-order batsmen, Fawad Alam and Faheem Ashraf put on 85 runs in a sixth wicket partnership to stage their team’s recovery from 5-101 to a 1st innings total of 217, then in fading light to the close of play, the West Indies lost opening batsman, Kieran Powell and Nkrumah Bonner who replaced him without scoring, and were 2-2 at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica yesterday, the first day of the 1st Test match.

Alam top-scored with 56, Ashraf made 44 and there were useful contributions from captain, Babar Azam (30) and wicket-keeper, Mohammad Rizwan (23) on a day when 13 overs were lost in the morning session because of rain.

Fast bowlers, Jason Holder was the best of the West Indies bowlers. He took 3-36 including the last two Pakistan batsmen in consecutive deliveries which means that his first ball in Pakistan’s 2nd will be a hat-trick delivery. Fast bowler, Jayden Seales had 3-70 and fast bowler, Kemar Roach finished with 2-47. Kyle Mayers captured 1-28, the other wicket was by way of excellent work in the field by Roston Chase who broke the partnership by having Asfraf run out with a direct, diving underhand throw that broke the stumps side on.

So, after the West Indies won the toss and fielded first, Pakistan must be satisfied with their work on day 1, having recovered from a precarious position to total 217, and removed two valuable West Indies wickets with only 2 runs scored thanks to fast bowler, Mohammad Abbas’ 2 wickets for no run off 2 overs.

The scores at the close of play yesterday, Pakistan 217, the West Indies 2-2.

Today is expected to be another intriguing day’s cricket.

