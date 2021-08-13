Twenty-three Teachers have successfully completed a Reading Certificate Course, which was organized by the Eastern Caribbean Joint Board of Teacher Education, the University of the West Indies and the OECS Commission.

The course in the Teaching of Reading in the Primary Grades, was held as part of the Early Learners Program.

Following three months of Specialized Training, the teachers were presented with Certificates at a ceremony this week.

In his address at the Ceremony, Minister of Education, Curtis King reiterated the Government’s commitment to quality education.

Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer, Elizabeth Walker congratulated the Teachers for successfully completing the Reading Course.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

