Alister Millington Smith of Sion Hill and Diamond is wanted by Police.
The Police say they are carrying out investigation into several reports of Deception where Millington Smith is a person of interest.
The police say the Subject is a Vincentian National who is to be approach with caution.
D.O.B: 14.05.79
Occupation: Self Employed
Height: 5’ 11”
Built: Stout
Complexion: Light Brown
Face: Oval
Eyes: Brown
Lips: Thick
The Police is soliciting your assistance in locating the subject. If seen, please contact any police station or Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at Telephone # 451-2467 or 457-1211 ext. 4816 or Officer in charge CID/CRO/MCU at 456-1810 or 457-1211 ext. 4838, 4839 or 4837.
Calls would be treated confidentially.