Alister Millington Smith of Sion Hill and Diamond is wanted by Police.

The Police say they are carrying out investigation into several reports of Deception where Millington Smith is a person of interest.

The police say the Subject is a Vincentian National who is to be approach with caution.

D.O.B: 14.05.79

Occupation: Self Employed

Height: 5’ 11”

Built: Stout

Complexion: Light Brown

Face: Oval

Eyes: Brown

Lips: Thick

The Police is soliciting your assistance in locating the subject. If seen, please contact any police station or Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at Telephone # 451-2467 or 457-1211 ext. 4816 or Officer in charge CID/CRO/MCU at 456-1810 or 457-1211 ext. 4838, 4839 or 4837.

Calls would be treated confidentially.

