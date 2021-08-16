Alister Millington Smith of Sion Hill and Diamond is wanted by Police

News

Alister Millington Smith of Sion Hill and Diamond is wanted by Police.

The Police say they are carrying out investigation into several reports of Deception where Millington Smith is a person of interest.

The police say the Subject is a Vincentian National who is to be approach with caution.

D.O.B:                  14.05.79                                                    

Occupation:             Self Employed                                 

 Height:       5’ 11”

Built:                       Stout                                                               

Complexion:   Light Brown

Face:                     Oval                                                   

 Eyes:              Brown

Lips:                     Thick                                                             

The Police is soliciting your assistance in locating the subject. If seen, please contact any police station or Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at Telephone # 451-2467 or 457-1211 ext. 4816 or Officer in charge CID/CRO/MCU at 456-1810 or 457-1211 ext. 4838, 4839 or 4837.

Calls would be treated confidentially.