German Football legend, Gerd Muller has died at the age of 75. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2015. Muller leaves behind a wife of more than 50 years and a daughter.

He was widely considered as one of the greatest forwards in football history having helped Bayern Munich win three straight Europeans Cups in the 1970s. Muller was also prolific with West Germany, winning the European Championship in 1972 and a World Cup in 1974.

He remains the record goal-scorer for Bayern Munich. In total he scored 711 goals in 780 matches across all competitions including 14 World Cup goals in two Tournaments.

He also won the German League on four occasions with Bayern Munich; three straight European Cups from 1974 to 1976; and in 1974 he scored the winnings goal in the FIFA World Cup final.

