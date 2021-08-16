No Spectators allowed at the Tokyo Paralympic Games

Organizers of the Tokyo Paralympic Games in Japan have confirmed today that spectators will not be allowed because of the city’s ongoing struggle with coronavirus.

The Japanese government has proposed expanding and extending the country’s state of emergency, with the Paralympics beginning on August 24th.

As well as stadiums, fans were also requested not to attend road events.

Fans were barred from venues in the capital for the Olympics, with events held in some other regions allowed up to 50% capacity.

