Six (6) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

Six (6) new COVID-19 positive cases from three hundred and twenty-nine (329) samples processed on Thursday August 12th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.8 percent.

According to the Health Services Sub Committee, all six (6) cases are imported cases from the United Kingdom.

No new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from three hundred and four (304) samples processed on Friday August 13th, 2021.

Two (2) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Forty-eight (48) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand three hundred and fourteen (2314) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, two hundred and fifty-four (2254) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

Health Officials say in view of the increased risk of infection with and subsequent transmission of COVID-19 posed by the growing incidence of variants of concern in persons entering St. Vincent and the Grenadines, strict compliance with all protocols and recommendations including the effective use of masks, physical distancing, hand sanitizing and immunization with the available vaccines is strongly recommended.

