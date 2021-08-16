Southern Brave defeated Oval Invincibles in the women’s Hundred cricket tournament

Southern Brave continued their superb run in the women’s Hundred cricket tournament with a dominant 30-run victory over Oval Invincibles earlier today.

Brave, who had already secured top spot in the table and a place in the final, needed Sophia Dunkley’s 58 not out to post a competitive 115 for 3.

Australia leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington, took the best figures of the competition with 4 for 12 as the Invincibles crumbled to a dismal 85 all out off 94 balls.

An assured Brave side, who won all but one of their group games, await the winners of Friday’s eliminator in the finals at Lord’s on Saturday.

