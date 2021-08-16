The Ministry of Health continues its National Vaccination Campaign

The Ministry of Health is continuing with its National Vaccination Campaign at Health Centres throughout the Country.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is again advocating the importance of getting vaccinated in order to combat the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking on Radio yesterday, Dr. Gonsalves said vaccination is an important tool in the fight against COVID-19.

He said steps must be taken to protect the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines from the virus.

The Prime Minister issued a special appeal to Health Care Officials and other frontline workers to get vaccinated.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

