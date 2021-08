Several initiatives are being undertaken in the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture as part of efforts to enhance the sector.

Tourism Planner in the Ministry of Tourism Racquel Hamlet says the initiatives will be carried under the OECS Tourism Competitiveness Project.

She says the upgrading of Fort Charlotte is among projects to be undertaken.

Ms. Hamlette says another significant component under the OECS Competitiveness Project, is the Tourism Sector Plan.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print