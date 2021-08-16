Yesterday, Tottenham Hotspur’s captain, Harry Kane was left out of the squad to meet defending champions, Manchester City amidst speculation that he might be joining Manchester City.

But in front of almost 60,000 people, Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester City 1-0 in the opening match of the English Premier League through Son Heung-min’s goal in the 55th minute.

It was only the third time in English Premier League history that the reigning champions have been beaten in their opening game of a season.

