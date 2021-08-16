Vincentian Cyclists represented the nation well, in regional cycling competition

Vincentian Cyclists Zefal Bailey, Cammie Adams and Albert Quammie competed in the just concluded Caribbean Cycling Championship and the Pan American Cycling Championship held in the Dominican Republic.

On August 12th, In the Caribbean Cycling Championship race Zefal Bailey finished 9th in 33 seconds behind the winner, Cammie Adams came in 10th while Albert Quammie finished 12th .

The Race was won by Joshua Kelly of Barbados in 1 hour, 53 minutes, 31 seconds.

Yesterday’s Pan American Cycling 106 miles race saw 23 countries and 105 Riders participating.

The race was won by Andre Martinez Soto of Colombia in 3 hours, 38 minutes. Zefal Bailey finished 7 seconds behind the winner to place 36th.

Unfortunately, Albert Qummie dropped out after 60 miles, while Cammie Adams was involved in a crash in the final lap.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

