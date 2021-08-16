West Indies beat Pakistan by one wicket in the 1st Test match

The West Indies achieved a stunning one-wicket win over Pakistan in the 1st Test at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica after number 9 batsman, fast bowler, Kemar Roach, and his fast bowling partner, Test debutant, 19-year-old, Jayden Seales batting at number 11 defied Pakistan’s fast bowlers to score 17 runs off 4.1 overs to earn victory for their team on yesterday’s fourth day of the 5-day Test match.

Roach enjoyed some good luck. He was put down by wicket-keeper, Mohammad Rizwan as a partnership with Joshua Da Silva appeared in the making. Then Hasan Ali dropped him in the deep with 19 runs still to get. Rizwan’s 45-yard sprint to seal Jomel Warrican’s fate looked to have sealed victory for Pakistan.

It finally went down to a fateful Hasan Ali over, as a nick off the edge of Roach’s bat evaded a valiant dive by wicket-keeper, Mohammad Rizwan to race away for a boundary after which Roach pushed one through the off side to clinch the 1-wicket victory and a 1-0 lead in the 2-match series.

In the West Indies 2nd innings, Jermaine Blackwood set-up victory prospects for the West Indies with a disciplined 55, Roston Chase made 22 and in the end, Kemar Roach scored a most valuable 30 not out.

The outstanding performance of the match was by fast bowler, Jayden Seales. Apart from his role in the crucial last wicket partnership with Roach, Seales took eight wickets, He had 3-70 in Pakistan’s 1st innings, and followed this up with 5-55 in their 2nd innings, to become the youngest West Indies cricketer to take a five-wicket haul at the age of 19 on debut. He broke the record held by left-arm, leg-spinner, Alf Valentine who took 8-104 against England at Old Trafford, Manchester, England on 8th June, 1950. He finished with 11-204 in that match.

The final scores in the 1st Test: The West Indies 253 and 168-9, Pakistan 217 and 203. The West Indies won by one wicket.

