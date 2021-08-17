The Toronto SVG Support Group has announced the establishment of an annual education bursary: The EB John Memorial Bursary, to commemorate the first anniversary of the passing of Founder, Evans Bernard John.

A release from the group says the bursary will be awarded each year to a National of St. Vincent and The Grenadines pursuing post secondary studies in the Communication Arts or related field at the Open Campus of the University of the West Indies.

The group says, in the first year, the Bursary amount will be two thousand EC dollars, which will be awarded to one individual. Details on the application and selection process will be provided at a later date. The bursary amounts and awardees will be announced each subsequent year by Toronto SVG Support Group

The Group says it expects this bursary will help deserving individuals achieve excellence in a field that was close to the heart of the late Evans Bernard John and thereby be a fitting tribute in his honour.

The release said Mr. John founded The Toronto SVG Support Group in 2012. His vision for the Group, as stated among its core objectives, was to promote and facilitate positive interaction among nationals of SVG throughout the Diaspora, and to partner with or otherwise support any other SVG and Caribbean group or persons with a similar vision.

