Issues emerging at the emergency shelters will now be dealt with by the authorities

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has made it clear that the authorities will be dealing firmly with the challenges which are emerging at some of the remaining emergency shelters.

Speaking on NBC Radio yesterday, the Prime Minister said a number of social issues have developed.

The Prime Minister also noted that some displaced persons are moving in and out of the shelters.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also spoke of other abuses of the system by some evacuees.

The Prime Minister announced that residents north of the Dry River from Rabacca to Owia should return home by Monday August 23rd. He said the decision was taken on Monday at a Meeting of the National Emergency Management Council.

