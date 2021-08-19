Police are investigating the shooting death of Brighton Resident

August 19, 2021, Kingstown – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of Edward Samuel, a 60-year-old resident of Brighton on 18.08.2021.

According to investigations, some unknown person(s) armed with a gun, shot Samuel multiple times about the body. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer. The incident occurred at Brighton about 11:40 p.m. on 18.08.2021.

A post mortem examination is expected to be conducted on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Samuel’s death marks the 26th homicide for the year 2021.

Persons with information pertaining to this investigation are asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at 1784-456-1339 or the officer in charge of the South Central Division at 1784-458-4200 or any Police Station or Police Officer they are comfortable with. All information will be treated confidentially.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

