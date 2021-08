Queens Park Rangers continued their unbeaten start to the English Championship Football Season yesterday with a 3-2 win over Middlesborough despite falling behind and being reduced to 10 men when Moses Odubajo was shown a second yellow card in the 50th minute.

Yesterday also, AFC Bournemouth gained a 2-0 victory over Birmingham City, Derby County edged Hull City 1-0, Blackburn Rovers defeated Nottingham Forest 2-1, and West Bromwich Albion beat Sheffield United 4-0.

