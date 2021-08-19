West Indies advances to the finals of the Trilateral Cricket series

Off-spinner, Vejai Seonarine too 4-11, and Sudesh Dhaniram scored 60 yesterday to ensure that West Indies Masters Over-50s advanced to the final of the Trilateral Cricket series which also involves hosts, Canada and the USA.

At the Danville ground in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the West Indies Over-50s defeated the USA by 67 runs. They made 178 off 44.3 overs, then dismissed the USA for 111 off 43.2 overs. Both teams were unbeaten up to yesterday.

The USA and Canada will meet in today’s semi-final with the winner playing against the West Indies Over-50s in the Final tomorrow.

