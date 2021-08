Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar has warned that Foods imported into St. Vincent and the Grenadines will now be tested to ensure they are fit for consumption.

The Minister was speaking at the recent opening of the Caribbean Gold Standards analytical service laboratory, which is a new facility to test the quality of cannabis and other products.

Minister Caesar said too many Vincentians are suffering with too many ailments, as a result of the foods they consume.

