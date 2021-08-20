Brazil has donated 15 different varieties of vegetable seeds to the Ministry of Agriculture

The Ministry of Agriculture is receiving international support to help recover the Agricultural sector, which was significantly impacted by the explosive eruptions of the La Soufrière volcano.

Earlier this week, the Ministry received an important donation of seeds from Brazil, facilitated by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

The shipment of 11,500 packages of seeds from Brazil are of 15 different varieties of vegetables, such as lettuce, carrots, squash, watermelon, parsley, tomatoes, radishes, and cabbage.

In his address at the hand-over ceremony, Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar said the Government is on a quest to reduce this country’s Food Import Bill which stands at 200 million dollars.

The Minister thanked Brazil for the seed donation and expressed special appreciation for the solidarity of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture.

