The New York Knicks have re-signed their veteran star point guard, Derrick Rose on a three-year contract reportedly worth US$43 million.

Rose averaged 14.9 points and 4.2 assists over 35 games making three starts with New York Knicks after being acquired in a trade from Detroit Pistons on 8th February this year. He Helped guide New York Knocks to a 24-win, 11-loss record in the games he played.

Rose has averaged 18.5 points and 5.5 assists per game over 13 seasons for five different teams. He was the number 1 overall pick by Chicago Bulls in the 2008 NBA Draft, and League Most Valuable Player (MVP) following the 2010/2011 season.

