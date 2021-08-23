Afghanistan’s series with Pakistan is set to go ahead as scheduled, despite the surrounding uncertainty following the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

The three-match One Day International series will take place in Sri Lanka, a venue decided before political events in recent days saw the Taliban take charge following the withdrawal of western forces, and the collapse of the elected government.

The series is due to begin on 3rd September after a three-day quarantine period on arrival for both teams.

The One Day International Series as well as an Under-19 tour to Bangladesh later in September, have been the focus of immediate concern.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Afghanistan Cricket Board, Hamid Shinwari said that both tours were on, pending logistical issues around the departure of the team.

Kabul airport has been the focus of international attention, as many Afghans attempt to leave the country.

