Romelu Lukaku scored in his first game for Chelsea, converting the opener in the 15th minute against Arsenal in the English Premier League yesterday. Chelsea coasted to a 2-0 lead before half time, and won the match by that margin. Reece James scored Chelsea’s second goal in the 35th minute.

Lukaku had failed to score in his three years and previous 15 appearances for Chelsea between 2011 and 2014, when he was a peripheral figure and never given a Premier League start. But his second debut, against Arsenal yesterday turned into a dream afternoon as Lukaku opened the scoring in an “unplayable” performance which the player himself described as “dominant”.

