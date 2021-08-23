Pakistan’s middle order batsman, Fawad Alam scored an unbeaten 100 in yesterday’s test match

Pakistan’s middle order batsman, Fawad Alam scored an unbeaten 100, his fifth Test century to enable his team to declare their 1st innings on 302-9, then their left-arm fast bowler, Shaheen Sha Afridi and medium pacer, Faheem Ashraf took three West Indies wickets cheaply, as the West Indies finished on 39-3 on yesterday’s third day of the 2nd Test, and trailed Pakistan by 263 runs at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

There was no play on Saturday’s second day because of rain and only two overs were bowled yesterday morning because of a wet outfield. But between an early lunch, and close of play shortened by a few overs because of fading light, Alam made 124 not out, had support from wicket-keeper, Mohammad Rizwan (31) and Ashraf (26) before the declaration.

The fast bowlers were the best performers for the West Indies. Jason Holder took 3-68, Jayden Seales had 3-31, Jason Holder captured 2-46 and there was one run-out dismissal.

Then came the drama of the West Indies 2nd innings. Kieran Powell became left-arm, fast bowler, Afridi victim for the third time in the series, lbw for 5 with the total on 1-8. Captain, Kraigg Brathwaite was comprehensively bowled by Afridi for 4, 2-9, and Roston Chase was also bowled for 10 by medium pacer, Ashraf, 3-34.

It was a day’s play that was completely dominated by Pakistan as the summary scores show. Pakistan (302-9 declared, Fawad Alam 124 not out, Babar Azam 75, Kemar Roach 3-68, Jayden Seales 3-31, Jason Holder 2-46), the West Indies 39-3 (Shaheen Afridi 2-13, Faheem Ashraf 1 for no run off 2 overs).

Play is scheduled to continue later this morning.

