SVG’s Handal Roban has not advanced beyond the Men’s 800 metres semi finals

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Junior 800 metres Champion, Handal Roban did not advance beyond the Men’s 800 metres semi-finals at the World Under-23 Athletics Championships in Nairobi, Kenya last Saturday, but he broke his National Under-20 record for the second time in two days.

Roban qualified for Saturday’s semi-finals by finishing 4th in last Thursday’s heat of the Men’s 800 metres to get into the semi-finals as one of the fastest finishers below the first three.

He ran Heat 1 on Saturday when he finished the race low down but in a new National Under-20 record of 1 minute, 48.37 seconds, faster than the National Record of 1 minute, 49.41 seconds he had set in last Thursday’s Heat.

