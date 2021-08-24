 Pakistan continues to have a firm grip on the 2nd Test against the West Indies

Pakistan continued to have a firm grip on the 2nd Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica yesterday, the 4th day of the 5-day match.

Left-arm, fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi once again spearheaded his team’s bowling with a career best 6-51, fast bowler, Mohammad Abbas took 3-44 and medium pacer, Hasan Ali had 1-14 to dismiss the West Indies for 150 in their 1st innings reply after Pakistan scored 302-9 declared in their 1st innings. Pakistan enjoyed a lead of 152 runs. Nkrummah Bonner (37), Jermaine Blackwood (33) and Jason Holder (26) were the main contributors to the West Indies total.

Imran Butt’s 37, captain, Babar Azam’s 33, 29 by Abid Ali and 22 from Azhar Ali enabled Pakistan to declare their 2nd innings on 176-6 to set the West Indies a winning target of 329. There were two wickets each for fast bowlers, Jason Holder (2-27) and Alzarri Josep (2-24), with a wicket each to medium pacer, Kyle Mayers (1-43) and off-spinner, Kraigg Brathwaite (1-28).

The West Indies closed the fourth day on 49-1. Kieran Powell was run out for 23. Captain, Kraigg Brathwaite was not out on 17. With him was night watchman, Alzarri Joseph on 8,

There are 98 overs to be bowled on today’s fifth and final day. The West Indies require a further 280 runs to win the match and take the series 2-0. Pakistan must take 9 wickets for a victory that will level the 2-match series 1-1.

