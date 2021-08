Clean-up activities are continuing across the country today, following extensive flooding which occurred over the past few days.

Minister of Urban Development, Energy, Airports, Seaports, Grenadines Affairs and Local Government, Senator Julian Francis, said areas north of the Rabacca Dry River were severely impacted by the flooding.

Minister Francis said residents in the various communities should be prepared for more unsettled weather as the Hurricane Season progresses.

