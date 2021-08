MRS JANINE PAUL GOLBOURNE better known as CANDINA of New York formerly of Peruvian Vale died on Tuesday August 17th at the age of 40. The funeral takes place on Friday August 27th at Roy L. Gilmore, Linden Boulevard, St. Alban Queens, New York. Burial will be on Saturday August 28th at the Plain Lawn Cemetery, Long Island.

