One new Covid 19 positive case was reported here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

One new Covid 19 positive case was reported from sixty-one samples processed on Sunday August 22nd, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.6%.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says no new Covid 19 positive cases were reported from two hundred and nineteen samples processed on Monday August 23rd, 2021.

No new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Thirty-seven (37) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand three hundred and twenty-one (2321) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, two hundred and seventy-two (2272) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The Health Services Sub-Committee is reminding Vincentians of the increased risk of infection with and subsequent transmission of COVID-19 posed by the growing incidence of variants of concern in persons entering St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Committee says strict compliance with all protocols and recommendations including the effective use of masks, physical distancing, hand sanitizing and immunization with the available vaccines is strongly recommended.

