Today is the first day of the 3rd Test between England and India at Headingly, Leeds, England.

India are leading the 5-match series 1-0 after winning the 2nd Test by 151 runs at Lord’s, London on 15th August. The 1st Test which ended on 7th August at Trent Bridge, Nottingham was drawn. No play was possible on the final day of that match because of rain.

