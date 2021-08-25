The results from the Subway Three Stage Cycle Road Race

Antigua’s veteran cyclist, Jeffery Kelsick emerged overall winner of the Subway Three Stage Cycle Road Race in Antigua and Barbuda last Sunday, completing the three races in a time of 5 hours, 10 minutes, 49 seconds.

Vincentian, Albert Quammie finished second in 5 hours, 11 minutes, 06 seconds with young Antiguan rider, Ghere Coates, finishing the two-day event in 5 hours, 11 minutes, 39 seconds. Vincentians, Zefal Bailey in 5 hours, 11 minutes, 52 seconds, and Cammie Adams in 5 hours, 14 minutes, 34 seconds rounded off the top five finishers.

Kelsick dominated Sunday’s road race to capture the Elite Division in a time of 3 hours, 10 minutes, 11.42 seconds, with Zefal Bailey second in 3 hours, 10 minutes, 11.86 seconds, and Albert Quammie third in 3 hours, 10 minutes, 11.96 seconds.

The Cadets division was won by Tahje Browne in 1 hour, 9 minute, 02 seconds. Aden Murray-Watkins was second in 1. Hour, 15 minutes, 33 seconds. Vincentian, Amber Glasgow, the lone woman in the event completed the 67-mile race in 1 hour, 20 minutes, 55 seconds.

In the Masters division, Desron Bynoe of St. Vincent and the Grenadines was first in 2 hours, 19 minutes, 3 seconds. Another Vincentian, Peter Durrant was second in 2 hours, 25 minutes, 32 seconds, and Patrick Peters third in 2 hours, 30 minutes, 22 seconds. Vincentian, Martin Bollers finished fourth in 2 hours, 45 minutes, 40 seconds.

Omari King topped the Sports Division in 2 hours, 6 minutes, 18 seconds, with Abbiel Flemming second, and Newell Mack third.

