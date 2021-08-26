England takes Day One of the 3rd test against India

Yesterday’s first day of the 3rd Test between England and India at Headingly, Leeds, England belonged entirely to England. They dismissed India for 78 runs off 40.4 overs, then reached 120 for no wicket by the close of play for a lead of 42 runs.

India won the toss and batted first. Their innings never got off to any start. They lost their first three wickets, including captain, Virat Kohli with 21 runs scored. They never recovered. It became 4-56, 5-58, 6-67, 7-67, 8-67, and 9-67. Opening batsman, Rohit Sharma made 19 and middle order batsman, Ajinkya Rahane scored 19. The next best score after that was 7 by captain Kohli.

England’s bowlers maintained an immaculate line and length on the off-stump or just outside, forcing them to edge to slips. Fast bowler, James Anderson took 3-6, medium pacer, Graig Overton captured 3-14, fast bowler, Ollie Robinson had 2-16, and left-arm, medium pacer, Sam Curran finished with 2-27.

After the disaster of India’s 1st innings, opening batsmen, Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed remained to the close of play with England 120 without loss with Hameed on 60 and Burns on 52. None of the five bowlers used by India made any impression on England’s openers. Fast bowler, Ishant Sharma went for 26 runs off his 7 overs. His opening bowling partner, Jasprit Bumrah conceded 19 runs off his 12 overs. Fast bowler, Mohammed Shami bowled 11 overs and had 39 runs scored off him. Medium pacer, Mohammed Siraj bowled 7 overs for 26 runs, and left-arm, leg-spinner, Ravindra Jadeja’s 5 overs cost 6 runs, the most economical.Englan

The scores at the close of yesterday’s 1st Day of the 3rd Test, at Headingly, Leeds, England: India 78, England 120 for no wicket.

