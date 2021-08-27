Captain Joe Root scored his third century of the series in the second day of the 3rd Test against India

Captain Joe Root scored his third century of the series and his sixth for the year yesterday, the second day of the 3rd Test against India at Headingly, Leeds.

Root, who made 121 with 14 fours off 165 balls in 242 minutes was the main architect of England’s batting as they piled on 303 runs from an overnight 120 without loss to be 423-8 at the close of play yesterday, in reply to India’s 1st innings total of 78. England had a lead on 1st innings to then of 345 runs with two wickets remaining.

England’s four top-order batsmen made significant scores. Apart from Root’s hundred, opening batsmen Haseeb Hameed (68) and Rory Burns (61) provided their team with an excellent platform of 135 for the first wicket. Jonny Bairstow contributed 29, and lower in the batting order, medium pacer, Craig Overton was unbeaten on 24.

It was a big toil for India’s bowlers but they never really faltered in their accuracy. Fast bowler, Mohammed Shami was the best with 3-87 off 26 overs, 7 of which were maidens, for an economy rate of 3.34. Medium pacer, Mohammed Siraj took 2-86 off 23 overs with 3 maidens. His economy rate was 3.73. Left-arm, leg-spinner, Ravindra Jadeja also finished with 2 wickets for 88 runs off his 31 overs, 7 of which were maidens for an economy rate of 2.83. The other wicket was taken by fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah for 58 runs off 27 overs including 10 maidens for an economy rate of 2.14.

So, at the end of the second day of the 3rd Test, England closed the day at 423-8 in reply to India’s 1st innings total of 78, with England leading by 345 runs with 2 wickets remaining.

