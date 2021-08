Head of the La Soufriere Monitoring Team Professor Richard Robertson said an app will be launched here this week to assist with the monitoring of La Soufriere volcano.

Professor Roberson said the app will allow people in the field to send updates on activity observed at the volcano.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s la Soufriere Volcano update.

