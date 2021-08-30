St Lucia Kings beats the Trinbago Knight Riders

St Lucia Kings beat Trinbago Knight Riders by 5 runs in yesterday morning’s match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis.

Trinbago Knight Riders, who won the toss and fielded first, restricted St Lucia Kings to 157-5 off 20 overs. Tim David top-scored with 43 off 32 balls. He hit 3 fours and 3 sixes. Ravi Rampaul’s 3-29 was the best bowling for Trinibago Knight Riders.

Thanks to Colin Munro’s unbeaten 40, and 40 not out also from Tim Selfert, St Lucia Kings replied with 152-3 off their 20 overs.

