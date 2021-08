St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be providing humanitarian aid to the Republic of Cuba, which will amount to 1.4 million EC dollars.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves announced on Radio yesterday that fifteen 20-foot containers with supplies will be leaving for Cuba on Thursday.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says the Government will also be sending medical supplies to Cuba to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

