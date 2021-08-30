The Analytical Service Provider Facility at the Medicinal Cannabis Authority has officially been opened

A ceremony was held here this morning to mark the official opening of the Analytical Service Provider Facility at the Medicinal Cannabis Authority at Rivulet.

Several addresses were made at the ceremony including Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar; CEO of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority, Dr. Jerrol Thompson; CEO of the Caribbean Gold Standard Lab Matthias Plasecki.

Delivering the Feature Address, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the St. Vincent and the Grenadines can boast of having the regulatory framework for the Medicinal Cannabis Authority.

At the facility, locally produced Medicinal Cannabis products will be tested for potency and safety.

