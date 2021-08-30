The Government continues in its efforts to manage the spread of COVID-19

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to put the institutional arrangements in place to address matters relating to the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves spoke about the issue on Radio on Thursday, where he spoke about the Public Health Rules which aim to prevent, control, contain and suppress the risk of the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of employees.

He said the Health regulations are framed with the constitutional and legal provisions in place.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence in the Government’s vaccine mandate, which he said is fully permissible under the constitution.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

