Vincentian Paralympian, Dexroy Creese completed his heat of the Tokyo Paralympics Men’s 50 Metres Freestyle Swim at the back of the 3-man field in 41.44 seconds at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre on Saturday night.

The Heat of the Sport Class S.9 Event was won by Rodrigo Hermosa of Paraguay in 29.72 seconds. Barbadian, Antwahn Boyce-Vaughn was second in 37.86 seconds.

The fastest 8 finishers in the Heats for the Event qualified for the final.

