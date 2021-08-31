Defending US Open champion, Naomi Osaka has emerged victorious in the first-round of the US Open

Defending US Open champion, Naomi Osaka claimed a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Czech, world number 87, Marie Bouzkova in the US Open first-round yesterday, her first Grand Slam appearance since withdrawing from the French Open.

Osaka withdrew from Roland Garros in May, revealing that she had “suffered long bouts of depression” since winning her first major title at the 2018 US Open.

The four-time major champion decided not to play at Wimbledon in June but returned for the Tokyo Olympics, where she lost in the third round.

Bouzkova showed impressive early resistance yesterday, but Osaka eventually got a break at 5-4 up to seal the first set.

The 2021 Australian Open winner came into the tournament having won only three matches in the past three months but looked to have recovered her form as she overpowered and out-manoeuvered her opponent in the second set.

