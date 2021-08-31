Five new COVID-19 cases were reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, during the period August 27 to the 29th.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of NEMO says two of these cases were reported from two hundred and ninety-two (292) samples processed on Friday August 27th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 0.7%.

One new case was reported from two hundred and eighty-six (286) samples processed on Saturday August 28th, resulting in a positivity rate of 0.4%. Two (2) new cases were reported from twenty-six samples processed on Sunday August 29th, resulting in a positivity rate of 7.7%.

No new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Twenty-three (23) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died. Two thousand three hundred and thirty-six (2336) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, three hundred and one (2301) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The Committee is reminding the public of the increased risk of infection and subsequent transmission of COVID-19, posed by the growing incidence of variants of concern in persons entering St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

It strongly recommends strict compliance with all protocols, including the effective use of masks, physical distancing, hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines.

