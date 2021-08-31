Local Weather Forecast

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service says low level moisture has increased across the region, but upper levels remain unfavourable preventing any deep convection from taking place.

However, the Met Office says day time heating and the light wind regime will continue today, across SVG resulting in warm conditions and also the possibility of moderate showers and thunderstorms in the northern and central sections of the islands.

Model guidance is indicating the chance of scattered showers tonight, with lingering instability into tomorrow. Thursday is forecast to be mostly dry, while a tropical wave is forecast to affect the islands on Friday.

The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services says it will continue to monitor this wave and provide the necessary updates.

The light wind regime will continue across the island chain increasing by Wednesday, and blowing between ESE to ENE. Seas will remain slight to moderate in open waters, with swells ranging between 0.5 to 1m on the western coasts and 1 to 2metres on the eastern coasts.

In addition, there will be no significant haze intrusion during this forecast period.

