MR CONRAD KENNETH MC INTOSH better known as ROCKY of Toronto, Canada formerly of Bequia died on Monday August 2nd at the age of 63. The Funeral Service for takes place on Saturday, September 4th. The body will lie at Julies Guest House from 9:00 am and then at the St. Mary’s Anglican Church From 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Port Elizabeth Cemetery.

