MR RAPHAEL EMERY ANTHONY better known as MAD LOVE of Questelles formerly of Troumaca died on Thursday July 15th at the age of 45. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 4th at the Troumaca Methodist Church. The body lies at the church from 10:30 am. Open tributes begin at 11:30 am. Burial will be at the Troumaca Cemetery.

