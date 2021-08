Head of the La Soufriere Monitoring Team Professor Richard Robertson said the flora and fauna around the summit of the volcano is gradually recovering from the explosive eruption of the volcano.

However, Professor Robertson is reminding Vincentian’s that it is still not safe to go hiking to La Soufriere.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s La Soufriere volcano update.

